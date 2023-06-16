UN adopts India-piloted resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was delighted that the resolution to establish Memorial Wall for Fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, had been adopted in the UN General Assembly (UNGA). “The resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone’s support,” he tweeted.

Earlier today, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on honouring fallen peacekeepers by establishing a memorial wall. It also passed a resolution on promoting a culture of peace.

India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj had introduced the draft resolution “Memorial wall for fallen UN peacekeepers”, pointing out that more than 10 lakh men and women from 125 countries have served in 71 peacekeeping missions worldwide. “Even today, over 80,000 peacekeepers serve in various conflict zones, enduring harsh conditions and risking their lives to maintain peace,” she said. “However, this has come at a cost — more than 4,200 peacekeepers have laid down their lives in the service of the blue flag. These brave men and women, who came from different parts of the world, practiced different faiths and followed different cultures, were united by the cause of peace, their spirit of selfless sacrifice, professionalism and resolve. They made the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of mandates that we, as member states, requested them to carry out,” she said. “The resolution received 190 co-sponsorships, a testimony to the faith in India’s contributions and intent,” said EAM S Jaishankar.