 UN council to assess India's human rights record today : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

An inter-ministerial team will present India’s case when its human rights record will be examined by the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday.

This is India’s fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) cycle. Its first, second and third UPR reviews took place in April 2008, May 2012 and May 2017, respectively.

Led by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, the team consists of MEA’s Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma, India’s Permanent Representative in Geneva Indra Mani Pandey, Additional Solicitor General of India, Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi, and officials from the MEA and Ministries of Home, Women and Child Development, Social Justice and Empowerment, Minority Affairs, Rural Development, and the NITI Aayog, said the MEA in a release on Thursday.

The periodic review for states within this cycle of review started on November 7 and will end on November 18. The UPR Working Group is scheduled to adopt the recommendations made to India on November 16. India will get an opportunity to express its positions on recommendations posed to it during their review.

The documents on which the reviews are based are: national report — information provided by the state under review; information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities; and information provided by other stakeholders, including national human rights institutions, regional organisations and civil society groups.

The UPR involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN member states. Since its first meeting in 2008, all UN member states have been reviewed thrice. During the fourth UPR cycle, states are again expected to spell out steps they have taken to implement recommendations posed during their previous reviews which they committed to follow-up on, as well as to highlight recent human rights developments in the country, said the UN in a statement.

The three-country representatives serving as rapporteurs (troika) for the review of India are Sudan, Nepal and the Netherlands.

Fourth review

  • This is India’s fourth Universal Periodic Review cycle
  • The review for states by the UN Human Rights Council started on November 7 and will conclude on November 18
  • The UPR Working Group is scheduled to adopt the recommendations made to India on November 16
  • India will get an opportunity to express its positions on recommendations posed to it during their review

