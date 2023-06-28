'Unacceptable', says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The White House has pushed back forcefully over the trolling of an American journalist initiated by the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya after she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi a question last week at his joint press conference in Washington with US President Joe Biden.

“We’re aware of the reports of that harassment. It’s unacceptable. And we absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere under any circumstances. That’s completely unacceptable. It’s antithetical to the very principles of democracy that were on display last week during the state visit,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on Monday in response to a question. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also condemned “any efforts of intimidation or harassment of a journalist or any journalist that is just trying to do their job”. “And so, I just want to be very clear about that,” she said.

The online attacks began with the BJP’s IT cell in charge describing her question as “motivated”. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh wanted PM Modi’s office to find out who are trolling journalist Sabrina Siddiqui. “Isn’t it your own private troll army? If it is so, would you take action against them?” Digvijaya tweeted.

The online attack by the IT cell is par for the course for any Indian journalist deemed by them as “uncomfortable” for the Centre. In this case, they may have pushed the envelope by targeting an American journalist. The South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) too has backed Siddiqui, who, “like many South Asian and female journalists, is experiencing harassment for simply doing her job”.