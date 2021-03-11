Under fire, BJP's Nupur Sharma finds support from Dutch leader

New Delhi, June 8
Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has found support from unexpected quarters. Dutch politician Geert Wilders has advised Sharma not to pay heed to the “hypocrites”.
“Don’t listen to the hypocrites. Islamic nations have no democracy, no rule of law, no freedom. They persecute minorities and disrespect human rights. They should be criticised,” he said.
Wilders is known for his criticism of Islam and the EU. His views have made him a controversial figure in the Netherlands and abroad.
