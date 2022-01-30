Underage SUV driver kills four, injures five due in Telangana's Karimnagar

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, January 30

Four persons were killed and five injured when an underage teenager rammed his speeding SUV into people sleeping in roadside huts.

The accident occurred near Kothirampur of Karimnagar town of Telangana around 6.30 on Sunday.

The SUV was on its way from Hyderabad to a locality in Karimnagar. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle first hit a side berm and, after losing control, hit into the huts.

Police said the people lived in temporary huts by daily wage earners. Some of them were involved in forging implements like knives, axes and other gadgets. The vehicle’s impact was so strong that a woman got trapped in between the vehicle and an electric pole. She died before any help could reach her. Three others died in the district hospital.

The dead are Pariyad, Sunitha, Lalitha and Jyothi. A case has been registered, and police are investigating, while the driver who initially fled was apprehended later.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana said they had identified the driver of the vehicle, who is said to be about 16 years old. Police said the accident could have happened due to thick smog in the area. Though not yet confirmed, the driver is said to be a class 9 student was in the car along with two friends, all minors.

All three occupants of the SUV and its owner, who is the father of the driver, have been apprehended. The owner was taken into custody for allowing his minor son to drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV had eight challans pending against it for overspeeding/dangerous driving, etc.