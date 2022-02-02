Union budget 2022-23: Leader speak

Visionary Budget

Budget will change the scale of India’s economy. It will be helpful in making India the world’s leading economy under the leadership of PM Modi by exploiting the opportunities that have arisen globally post Covid pandemic — Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

Nothing but old jumlas

It is nothing but an attack on government subsidies... old jumlas (rhetoric) have been glorified. The salaried and middle classes waited in anticipation for a budget to help them through their troubles, but got nothing — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress gen secy

Growth-oriented

The Budget is growth-oriented, and outlines the government’s focus on Atmanirbharta (self-reliant India) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for development and pro-people reforms — Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Super rich spared

Budget for whom? Richest 10% own 75% of the wealth. The bottom 60% own less than 5%. Why are those who amassed super-profits during the pandemic, while joblessness, poverty & hunger have grown, not being taxed more? — Sitaram Yechury, CPM general secretary

Nothing for common man

People had high expectations amid Covid, but they’ve been disappointed. There is nothing for general public. Nothing to tackle price rise. — Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM & AAP convener

Towards self-reliance

Leveraging the power of technology, the National Digital Health Ecosystem will significantly enhance ease of living for citizens and create a healthier India. The Budget will prove effective in making a self-reliant India — Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister

Poor to benefit

This is a Budget to realise the Modi government's vision of social justice, equality, respect and equal opportunities for all. It is primarily for the welfare of the poor. I thank the government for such inclusive and all-round welfare Budget — JP Nadda, BJP president

Focus misplaced

The Budget is a statement of account... which you can read anyhow, but the intention and its focus, I found it misplaced. If the government wants, it can provide relief to people in this bad situation. But if you read the figures only, it is insufficient — Sachin Pilot, Cong leader

Savings will be hit

All work and businesses have come to a standstill. There is a historical recession, lakhs of jobs have been lost. Income of the people has decreased. They are relying on their savings. Now another Budget by the BJP has come to bite into the savings of the people — Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief

Towards new India

The Budget will give impetus to infrastructure development. It is a Budget to promote modern infrastructure in the country, which will lay the foundation for a new India and improve the lives of 130 crore Indians. — Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister

Inflation will rise

No announcement has been made for national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project. This Budget will increase inflation, fill the pockets of industrialists and empty the pockets of common man, farmer and labourer. — Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM

Golmaal budget

I am totally upset after seeing the Budget. The false propaganda that has been propagated through the dais of the Parliament is wrong. It is a 'golmaal budget' which has no respect for the farmers and the poor. — K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Chief Minister

Bid to cut compliance burden

The Budget appears to be growth-oriented by an increase in the capital outlay of Rs7.5 lakh crore, fiscal deficit capped at 6.4 per cent and efforts are being made to reduce compliance burdens and improve ease of doing business. — Ronojoy Dutta, IndiGo Whole-Time Director & CEO

Net connectivity will improve

The announcement around the 5G spectrum auction and 100% fiberisation with public private partnership model will provide the required impetus to build upon ubiquitous and reliable Internet connectivity. — Nitin Bansal, Ericsson India managing director