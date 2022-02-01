Union Budget: Here are major allocations

New Delhi, February 1
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday unveiled a bigger Rs 39.45 lakh crore Budget, with higher spending on highways to affordable housing with a view to fire up the key engines of the economy to sustain a world-beating recovery from the pandemic.
Here are allocations under important sectors:
- Transfer to states to fall from Rs 4.78 lakh crore to Rs 3.67 lakh crore
- Atomic Energy remains steady at Rs 32,344 crore
- Farmers’ welfare down to Rs 1.18 lakh crore from Rs 1,24,000 crore
- Fertilisers outlay down to Rs 1.09 lakh crore from Rs 1.49 lakh crore
- Civil Aviation down from Rs 72,652 crore to Rs 10,667 crore
- Telecom department to get Rs 95,000 crore against Rs 49,050 crore
- Food allocation down to Rs 2.25 lakh crore from Rs 3.12 lakh crore
- Defence Capital outlay up to Rs 1.52 lakh crore from Rs 1.38 lakh crore
- School education outlay up to Rs 1.11 lakh crore from Rs 97,000 crore
- Department of Economic Affairs down to Rs 20,000 crore up from Rs 55,168.83 crore
- Health allocation down to Rs 1.13 lakh crore from Rs 1.24 lakh crore
- Railways up to Rs 6.32 lakh crore from Rs 5.86 lakh crore
- Road and Highways up from Rs 2.54 lakh crore to Rs 3.91 lakh crore
- Rural Development at Rs 2.47 lakh crore from Rs 2.85 lakh crore
- WCD up to Rs 2.56 lakh crore from Rs 2.37 lakh crore
- Housing and Urban Affairs at Rs 76,718 crore from Rs 74,020.27 crore
- Police up from Rs 1.10 lakh crore to Rs 1.19 lakh crore
- Interest payment up from Rs 83,7186 crore to Rs 97,000 crore
- Repayment of debt to rise to Rs 7 lakh crore from Rs 6 lakh crore
