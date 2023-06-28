Union Cabinet approves Rs 50,000 crore National Research Foundation Bill in monsoon session

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 28

In a major decision to boost research on strategic and frontier areas, the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the establishment of the National Research Foundation to fund research by domestic institutions, universities and colleges and create linkages with the industry.

The Cabinet approved the introduction of the NRF Bill 2023 in the monsoon session of Parliament for the purpose.

The Prime Minister will chair the foundation’s governing board which will have 15 to 25 eminent people to guide research on solutions for India centric problems.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the foundation will be set up with a fund of Rs 50,000 crore from 2023 to 2028.

“While the Centre will provide Rs 14000 crore and the remainder Rs 36000 crore will be raised through private industry, international organisations and philanthropist institutions,” Thakur said.

The NRF Bill will replace the Science and Engineering Research Board Bill which was passed in 2008.

“Lot of areas are being researched already. But it has been seen that several research papers get published but these do not address domestic problems. So the focus of the foundation will be research in high impact, strategic and frontier segments in the areas of natural sciences, environmental sciences and earth sciences and social sciences,” Thakur explained.

The NRF will also have an executive council to be headed by the Principal Scientific Adviser to the PM. The council will evaluate research projects and approve them.

Criteria for selection of research institutions will be drafted by the council, Thakur said, adding that the principal objective was promotion of the inter-disciplinary research for finding science-based solutions to national problems.

The foundation will expand research opportunities in Indian educational institutions and further boost India’s start up ecosystem which is already the third largest worldwide.

Self-reliant India is the top priority, said the minister.