Union Cabinet gives nod to distribute fortified rice under govt food schemes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The Central Government on Friday announced a three-phased implementation of a scheme to distribute fortified rice under different food programmes run by the Centre.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said a decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, which met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narednra Modi.

The Minister said to implement the scheme the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have already procured 88.65 lakh metric tonne of fortified rice.

Sharing details of the programme during a press briefing, the Minister said in the first phase, fortified rice is being distributed under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and PM Poshan programmes.

The second phase will cover targeted public distribution system (TPDS) and other welfare schemes in all aspirational and high-burden stunting districts by March 2023 and in the final phase, all remaining districts will be covered by March 2024.

The entire cost of rice fortification of about Rs 2,700 crore per annum would be borne by the Central Government.