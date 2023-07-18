Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met Finance Minister of China, Liu Kun on the sidelines of the 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors meeting in Gandhinagar.

The ministers discussed G20 Finance agenda items in context of the ongoing G20 meeting.

Liu Kun appreciated India’s leadership in G20 and stated that a lot of results have been achieved so far, said a Finance Ministry post.

Key discussion items included deliverables under India Presidency of G20 including strengthening MDBs, Global Debt vulnerabilities and GPFI.

Liu Kun also appreciated the work of the G20 Independent Expert Group for strengthening MDBs setup under India’s presidency.

Sitharaman appreciated China's efforts as co-chair of the Sustainable Finance Working Group throughout under the India Presidency.

