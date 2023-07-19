Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart to discuss G20 finance agenda

New Delhi, July 18
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met Finance Minister of China Liu Kun on the sidelines of the third G20 meeting of Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors in Gandhinagar.
The ministers discussed G20 finance agenda items in context of the ongoing G20 meeting. Appreciating India’s leadership in G20, Liu Kun said a lot of results had been achieved so far, said a Finance Ministry post.
Key discussion items included deliverables under the India’s presidency of G20 including strengthening MDBs, global debt vulnerabilities and GPFI. Liu Kun also appreciated the work of the Independent Expert Group for strengthening MDBs setup. Sitharaman lauded China’s efforts as co-chair of the Sustainable Finance Working Group under Indian presidency of G20.
