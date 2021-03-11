Union Home Minister Amit Shah rules out President’s rule in West Bengal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday ruled out imposing President’s rule in West Bengal during a meeting with party functionaries, including legislators, at a hotel in Kolkata.

Shah, who arrived in the state on Thursday for a two-day visit, reportedly expressed unhappiness over the repeated demands made by party functionaries of West Bengal to bring the state under the President’s rule on the issue of law and order.

“An elected government cannot be dismissed in this fashion,” Shah said, advising his colleagues to fight the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress politically.

