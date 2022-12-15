 Union Home Secretary reviews crowding at airports; 1,400 more CISF personnel sanctioned for IGI Airport : The Tribune India

Union Home Secretary reviews crowding at airports; 1,400 more CISF personnel sanctioned for IGI Airport

The enhanced manpower was approved after a joint survey undertaken by security agencies

Union Home Secretary reviews crowding at airports; 1,400 more CISF personnel sanctioned for IGI Airport

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 15

An additional 1,400 CISF personnel has been sanctioned to secure the expanding terminal areas of the Delhi Airport and also to meet the challenge of its growing passenger traffic, officials said on Thursday.

This was conveyed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with the representatives of the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Bureau of Immigration among others.

The meeting was called to review measures taken to ease the recent congestion reported at large airports, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It was informed during the meeting that an additional force of 1,400 Central Industrial Security Force personnel would soon be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport where expansion is going on at three terminals -- 1, 2 and 3 -- apart from its cargo hold area.

The terminal 1 renovation and expansion was scheduled to be completed by December next year or January 2024 but the government wants it be expedited and finished by November 2023, the start of the holiday season.

More CISF personnel will be required to secure the expanding areas of the IGI and hence the new manpower sanction, they said.

The enhanced manpower, over and above the existing strength of about 5,000 personnel, has been recently approved after a four-month long joint survey undertaken by security agencies. The proposal was finally moved by the BCAS and approved by the Civil Aviation ministry.

The joint review had estimated creation of about 2,400 posts for the CISF to meet the upcoming needs at the IGI but the manpower was finally rationalised at 1,400 personnel apart from filling up the existing vacancies in the sanctioned 5,000 personnel strength, sources said.

The IGI will have a total strength of about 6,500 men and women personnel after the induction of the fresh manpower, they said.

The new CISF strength will not only be used to render the core duty of the force—of providing an anti-terrorist and anti-hijack cover at the hypersensitive facility—but also to meet the challenge of the ever growing passenger footfall, both for domestic and international travel, sources said.

Bhalla had also convened the meeting to discuss with stakeholders continuous complaints from passengers about the rush at the entry gates, luggage drop and security check areas.

The meeting discussed the issue of crowding and how to fix the problems faced by passengers, an official said.

The paramilitary force, which is guarding 66 airports throughout the country at present, had deployed about 100 personnel on Wednesday at the Delhi and Mumbai airports to ease the latest cycle of congestion and to meet the due to the upcoming holiday season.

Officials said during the visit of Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to the IGI recently, a total of 16 entry gates were operational which has been increased to 18 and will be further brought up to 20 gates.

Similarly, the number of immigration counters and security check lines are also being increased, they said.

The BCAS has also asked the airlines and the airport operators to put up posters and send awareness messages to passengers for carrying one cabin baggage and undergoing web check-in before reaching the airport.

It has also asked the airport operator DIAL (for IGI), apart from other large airports, to look at the possibility of bringing in advanced 3D baggage scanners and more automatic tray retrieval systems (ATRS).

Over the last two weeks, passengers have been posting pictures and videos of long queues and crowding at the IGI in Delhi and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, prompting authorities to take note and tell airlines and airport operators to ease the congestion.

The civil aviation ministry had also asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters, besides requesting the scheduled airlines to update their social media feed with real-time numbers on the waiting time at airports’ entry gates.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

2
Punjab

Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in Ludhiana, local comes to help

3
Brand Connect

Ketorganix Keto ACV Gummies Reviews: Is Keto Organix ACV Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann checkmates farmers on toll-free roads

5
Diaspora

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

6
Nation

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

7
Entertainment

‘We are positive and alive’, says Shah Rukh Khan amid row over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

8
Nation

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

9
Entertainment

'Abdu Rozik is not in India to become target of unsolicited mockery', his management reacts on prank played on him by Bigg Boss contestants

10
Trending

16-year-old Hyderabad girl loses Rs 16 lakh to a cyber fraud while trying to sell her kidney online

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested

First batch of coal from Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at SSP Vigilance office in Ludhiana

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’

Snakes in your backyard: Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

'Snakes in your backyard'; Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism


Cities

View All

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

ASI held for demanding bribe

Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

In full bloom

Immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Rlys relents, to revisit drop-off system, find ‘workable solution’

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Finally, grain market to shift to new location in Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Three rotaries coming up on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh

Teacher hits class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Delhi school

Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl off balcony after attacking her with scissors

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

Police Games conclude

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus