Union Minister Giriraj dismisses Nitish Kumar’s speculation of early Lok Sabha polls

PTI

Patna, June 15

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday dismissed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s speculation of early Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar, the JD(U)’s supreme leader, had on Wednesday said that the possibility of the elections, due next year, being held ahead of schedule could not be ruled out.

Singh, who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha seat of the state, said, “It is great to see that Nitish Kumar has become a soothsayer.”

The BJP leader also recited a rustic Bihari proverb, a rough translation of which goes, “He who is not able to fix his own marriage, goes about playing the match-maker”.

“Likewise, Nitish Kumar is unable to govern Bihar but takes great interest in affairs outside his state,” he added.

Singh, however, parried questions from reporters on the Opposition meet scheduled here on June 23, and the charge of the ruling Mahagathbandhan that BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have planned their tours shortly afterwards “out of fear”.