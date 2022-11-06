Union minister Jitendra Singh calls out Punjab over stubble burning, says farm fires in November responsible for plunging Delhi air to severe category

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 6

A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed to poor AQI across north India to stress upon “collective responsibility” of states and the Centre to contain air pollution, the government on Sunday expressed serious concern over Delhi’s air quality remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth day in a row. The Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said “abnormal rise in cases of stubble burning in Punjab in the first five days of November is solely responsible for plunging the air quality in severe category”.

Claiming that air pollution related stubble burning cases have risen by 160 per cent in Rajasthan and 20 per cent in Punjab in October 2022 as compared to October, last year, Singh said in the first five days of the current month of November ending last evening, the number of fire counts was much higher in Punjab than Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“For example, yesterday (November 5) the number of fire counts in Punjab was 2,817 and in Rajasthan 91 compared to 90 in Haryana and 24 in Uttar Pradesh. The highest fire count on any single day was recorded on November 2 when Punjab topped with 3,634 farm fire while Rajasthan recorded up to 63,” he said

“The abnormal rise in cases of stubble burning in Punjab in the first five days of November is solely responsible for plunging the air quality into severe category.

Delhi recorded seven “very poor” air quality days in October this year compared to nil such cases in October, 2021.

“Punjab registered 13, 396 fire counts from November 1 to 5, 2022, while it was 16,004 for the entire month of October, 2022,” he said

According to Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) operatinalised by the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology under the ministry, the contribution of stubble burning to the level of PM 2.5 levels was estimated at 9.7 per cent on November 1, 7.4 per cent on November 3, 32 per cent on November 4 and 17.8 per cent on November 4, he said

Singh said as compared to the 160 per cent and 20 per cent rise in cases of Rajasthan and Punjab, respectively, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh witnessed decline of farm fires incidents by 30 per cent and 38 per cent respectively, during the same period.

“Punjab and Rajasthan governments are not doing enough to check stubble burning and are, on the contrary, increasingly contributing to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR. On the other hand, States like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have recorded progressive decline in the incidents of stubble fire burning,” he added

“Either the governments in Rajasthan and Punjab are not serious about air quality or they have not properly utilised the funds which were provided by the Narendra Modi government to purchase machines for stubble management”, he said

According to Singh Punjab reported 13269 farm fires in October 2021 compared to 16004 in October 2021, a rise of 20 percent.

Haryana reported 2914 last year as compared to 1995, this year, a decline of 30 percent.

UP, which reported 1060 farm fires in October 2021 compared to 768 in October this year, showed a decline of 38 percent.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, reported 124 farm fires in October, last year, as compared to 318 in October, this year, a rise of 160 percent, he said

Singh said that since 2018-19 the Centre has provided Rs.3,138 crore to States for stubble management, out of which nearly 1,500 crore was provided to Punjab alone.

“It is for the people to judge as to why, while many States have done an appreciable job in stubble management and are gradually moving in positive directions, Punjab and Rajasthan continue to show further deterioration raising several questions regarding their intent, sincerity and prosperity,” he added.

