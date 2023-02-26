Union Minister's convoy attacked

Tribune News Service

Dinhata: The convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik was attacked on Saturday allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters in Dinhata area of West Bengal's Cooch Behar district. The ruling TMC dubbed the allegation as "baseless". The attack came within a week after Trinamool’s daylong sit-in near the residence of Pramanik. PTI

Nagaland election campaign ends

Kohima: Public meetings, roadshows and door-to-door visits formed part of the Nagaland Assembly election campaign that ended in the Northeastern state on Saturday evening. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on February 27 while counting of votes will be taken up on March 2. PTI

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks in Hooghly

Kolkata: A portion of a Bangladesh-bound cargo vessel carrying fly ash collided with another ship and has sunk in Hooghly river, an Inland Waterways Authority of India official said on Saturday. The incident took place at Nischintapur in South 24 Parganas district about 60 km from here in the early hours of the day. PTI

3 policemen killed in encounter with Naxalites

Raipur: Three personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police’s District Reserve Guard were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Sukma district on Saturday, a senior official said. The face-off took place around 9 am. PTI

Delhi riots: 4 acquitted of rioting, arson charges

New Delhi: A court here has acquitted four men in a case of rioting, arson and theft by a mob at Bhagirathi Vihar during the 2020 Delhi riots, saying the accused were entitled to the benefit of doubt. PTI

HC stays re-election for members of MCD panel

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled to take place on February 27.