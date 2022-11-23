Union minister’s nephew dies by suicide in Lucknow

Lucknow, November 23
Nand Kishore, a nephew of Union minister Kaushal Kishore, died by hanging himself here on Wednesday.
According to information, Nand Kishore, who worked as a property dealer, hanged himself at his house in Bigaria area of Dubagga here.
Preliminary investigation suggests that he died by suicide and the police have started a probe.
Kaushal Kishore represents Mohanlalganj constituency in Parliament. He is currently Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs. IANS
