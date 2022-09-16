Universities to use ‘normalised’ CUET scores for preparing merit lists, not percentile: UGC chief

New Delhi, September 16
After the results for the Common University Entrance Test were declared, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said universities would prepare the rank list for undergraduate admissions on the basis of "normalised" scores and not percentile or "raw marks".
Kumar told PTI that the scores had been normalised to provide a level-playing field to students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts.
The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG were declared earlier in the day.
"The rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores and not on the basis of percentile. The scores have been normalised to provide a level-playing field to students since they wrote test in the same subject on different days," Kumar said.
"Normalisation of CUET scores has been done separately for each subject for which the exam was held in multiple shifts," he added.
The normalisation formula using "equipercentile method" has been decided by a panel comprising professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.
