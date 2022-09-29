 All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court : The Tribune India

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, September 29

In a significant ruling on reproductive rights of women, the Supreme Court held on Thursday that all women are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, and making any distinction on the basis of their marital status is "constitutionally unsustainable".

The top court also said that the meaning of offence of rape must include marital rape for the purpose of the MTP Act.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and AS Bopanna said the rights of reproductive autonomy give similar rights to unmarried women as that to married women.

The bench, in its verdict, said the distinction between married and unmarried women under the abortion laws is “artificial and constitutionally unsustainable” and perpetuates the stereotype that only married women are sexually active.

Under the MTP Act provisions, the upper limit for the termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women, special categories including survivors of rape and other vulnerable women such as the differently-abled and minors.

However, the time period is 20 weeks for widows and unmarried women, who are or were in consensual relationships, for allowing abortion under the statute.

The bench delivered the verdict on the interpretation of the MTP Act and whether unmarried women or single women can be allowed like their married counterparts the benefit of abortion up to 24 weeks.

The bench, on August 23, had reserved its verdict on interpretation of the MTP Act provisions which makes a distinction between married and unmarried women on the issue of abortion.

Observing there is a need to "fine-tune" the provisions in the MTP rules, the top court had also said it would like to add a category of women, who suffer desertion irrespective of marital status, to the seven categories of women eligible to seek abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, had told the top court that discrimination, if any, is not in the Act passed by Parliament and if the court is willing to intervene, then it should do so in the MTP Rules, 2003.

Bhati, appearing for the Centre and assisting the court on the issue, had said there is no discrimination under the MTP (Amendment) Act of 2021 and that categorisation has been provided in the relevant rules under the Act.

She had said experts have their own views on these issues and according to them categorisation has been done to avoid the misuse of laws including the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act due to sex determination of the foetus.

"One thing, we should make it clear that we are going to draft our judgement in such a way that we are not going to dilute the provisions of PC-PNDT Act", the court had said.

On July 21, the top court had expanded the scope of the MTP Act to include unmarried women and allowed a 25-year-old to abort her 24-week pregnancy arising out of a consensual relationship.

"A woman's right to reproductive choice is an inseparable part of her personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution and she has a sacrosanct right to bodily integrity," it had said.

"Denying an unmarried woman the right to a safe abortion violates her personal autonomy and freedom. Live-in relationships have been recognised by this Court," it had added.

PTI

#supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

2
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

3
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

4
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

5
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

6
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

7
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

8
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

9
Chandigarh

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

10
Nation

Viral video: Malayalam actors allege molestation at mall in Kerala; police launch probe

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Congress rushes to find consensus candidate; 'Will run' says Digvijaya Singh as he collects nomination papers

The presidential poll nominations end on Friday

As Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi, air of Punjab in Rajasthan crisis

As Ashok Gehlot meets Sonia Gandhi, air of Punjab in Rajasthan crisis

Rajasthan is one of the only two states (the other being Chh...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

Punjab Anti-Gang Task Force nabs Davinder Bambiha gang member Neeraj Chaska from Jammu

He was wanted for the murders of Gurlal Brar and Chandigarh’...

In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples