Unruly flyer offloaded from SpiceJet plane

New Delhi: An unruly male passenger was offloaded from a SpiceJet plane at the Delhi airport on Monday after he allegedly touched a female cabin crew in an inappropriate manner, said sources. PTI
Online petition in UK for probe into BBC series
London: An online petition has demanded an independent probe into a ‘serious breach’ by the BBC in its duties as a public broadcaster in the UK over the controversial documentary series on PM Modi. PTI
Bharat Bhasker is new IIM-A Director
New Delhi: Bharat Bhasker, professor of information technology and systems at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, was on Monday named Director of the IIM-Ahmedabad. Appointed for five years, he will assume the charge on March 1. TNS
Gyanvapi: Hearing postponed to Mar 21
Varanasi: A court on Monday fixed March 21 for a hearing on a petition seeking to open and survey two basements in Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex. The judge posted the matter after almost two months as the Allahabad HC had postponed hearing in a related matter. PTI
Arrest warrant issued against Oreva MD
Morbi: A Gujarat court has issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group in connection with the bridge collapse in Morbi in which 135 persons were killed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...