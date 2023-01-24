Unruly flyer offloaded from SpiceJet plane

PTI

New Delhi: An unruly male passenger was offloaded from a SpiceJet plane at the Delhi airport on Monday after he allegedly touched a female cabin crew in an inappropriate manner, said sources. PTI

Online petition in UK for probe into BBC series

London: An online petition has demanded an independent probe into a ‘serious breach’ by the BBC in its duties as a public broadcaster in the UK over the controversial documentary series on PM Modi. PTI

Bharat Bhasker is new IIM-A Director

New Delhi: Bharat Bhasker, professor of information technology and systems at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, was on Monday named Director of the IIM-Ahmedabad. Appointed for five years, he will assume the charge on March 1. TNS

Gyanvapi: Hearing postponed to Mar 21

Varanasi: A court on Monday fixed March 21 for a hearing on a petition seeking to open and survey two basements in Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex. The judge posted the matter after almost two months as the Allahabad HC had postponed hearing in a related matter. PTI

Arrest warrant issued against Oreva MD

Morbi: A Gujarat court has issued an arrest warrant against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group in connection with the bridge collapse in Morbi in which 135 persons were killed.