Unseasonal rains have damaged crops: Narendra Singh Tomar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

Unseasonal rains have damaged crops and the government is waiting for inputs from states to assess the extent of damage, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said.

“Definitely, crops have been damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The survey is under way and we are waiting for reports from the states to assess the extent of damage," he said.

“Farmers are dependent on monsoon, which is unpredictable. Despite all measures in place, they are at the mercy of nature. State governments have their own disaster relief funds which they can use for providing compensation to farmers. More funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund will be released after the due process of assessing the extent of damage,” he said. The MSP for the rabi (winter) crops would be announced very soon, he added.