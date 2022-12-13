Unsubstantiated remarks amount to breach of privilege: Dhankhar

Tribune New Service
New Delhi, December 12
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday cautioned Members of Parliaments (MPs) against unsubstantiated remarks as this could amount to breach of privilege.
During Zero Hour, Sanjay Singh (AAP) alleged the government was misusing investigative agencies to target Opposition leaders. He said in the past eight years, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted 3,000 raids on Opposition leaders but only 23 persons were convicted. Some members from the treasury benches objected to the remarks. Dhankhar intervened, saying anything spoken inside the House must be precise. “We cannot allow any member to give out facts that are not substantiated. That constitutes a serious breach of privilege,” he said, adding that a newspaper report or an opinion expressed had no credence.
Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said members used information provided in replies to questions, media reports and statements made by the Prime Minister outside the House. Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal called the “3,000 raids” claim erroneous and without any substance.
He said there was a directive from the court that action should be taken against MPs/MLAs found culpable in economic offences.
Continuing his Zero Hour mention, Sanjay Singh alleged the government was not taking action against offenders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and the Reddy brothers, but had put Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena MP) and Satyendar Jain (Delhi minister) in jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...