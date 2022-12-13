Unsubstantiated remarks amount to breach of privilege: Dhankhar

Tribune New Service

New Delhi, December 12

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday cautioned Members of Parliaments (MPs) against unsubstantiated remarks as this could amount to breach of privilege.

During Zero Hour, Sanjay Singh (AAP) alleged the government was misusing investigative agencies to target Opposition leaders. He said in the past eight years, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted 3,000 raids on Opposition leaders but only 23 persons were convicted. Some members from the treasury benches objected to the remarks. Dhankhar intervened, saying anything spoken inside the House must be precise. “We cannot allow any member to give out facts that are not substantiated. That constitutes a serious breach of privilege,” he said, adding that a newspaper report or an opinion expressed had no credence.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said members used information provided in replies to questions, media reports and statements made by the Prime Minister outside the House. Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal called the “3,000 raids” claim erroneous and without any substance.

He said there was a directive from the court that action should be taken against MPs/MLAs found culpable in economic offences.

Continuing his Zero Hour mention, Sanjay Singh alleged the government was not taking action against offenders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and the Reddy brothers, but had put Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena MP) and Satyendar Jain (Delhi minister) in jail.