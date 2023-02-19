Unusually warm Feb, mercury 7 to11°C above normal

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 18

In an unusual development, several states in the country, including Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi, have been witnessing record high temperatures in the month of February, with both minimum and maximum settling at 7 to 11 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

Antarctic sea-ice cover at record low On Feb 13, 2023, Antarctic sea ice extent fell to 1.91 million sq km, as per the National Snow and Ice Data Center

This set a new record low, falling below earlier record of 1.92 million sq km on Feb 25, 2022

This year represents only second year that Antarctic extent has fallen below 2 million sq km

Bhuntar, a town in Kullu district of Himachal, recorded a maximum of 29.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, setting a new record for February, a Meteorological Department official said. “The temperature was 5-9 degrees Celsius above normal last week, which further rose 7-11 degrees Celsius above normal on Saturday. There has been a dry spell since February 12 in Himachal, which could be the possible reason for the abnormal rise,” said Dr RK Jenamani, a senior scientist from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Bhuj in Gujarat has already recorded the maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius in February, viewed as an extreme weather condition, according to meteorologists. Delhi on Friday witnessed the warmest day of the season with the maximum temperature rising to 29.8 degrees Celsius, over 5 degrees Celsius higher than the normal of 24.2 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperatures are in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius over the interior parts of Saurashtra and Kutch and parts of southwest Rajasthan. These are in the range of 24-27 degrees Celsius in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand. The temperatures are 5-9 degrees Celsius above normal,” the IMD said in a statement.

Dahiya predicted that all previous records at several stations in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan may be dusted over the next few days. Devinder Sharma, an agriculture expert, said the wheat yield would only be affected if the trend in rising temperature continued even towards February-end and the beginning of March.