UP assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi attacks SP over state’s law and order; says ‘nakli samajwad’

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, February 7

With just three days to go for Phase 1 of assembly elections, the battle for western Uttar Pradesh intensified on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi again attacking BJP’s main rival Samajwadi Party on law and order during its rule and its “fake Samajwaad”.

“The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating among the fake ‘samajwadis’ and their close ones. These people never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of the common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing a virtual rally after his visit to Bijnor was cancelled due to bad weather.

The BJP leadership has been trying to make law and order and Muzaffarnagar riots the main talking points in the western UP region that has seen major structural changes in social equations and fabric post 2013-violence.

Meanwhile, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary taunted the prime minister, alluding that the rally was cancelled as the BJP is facing “bad weather”—in other words, problems—in the region. Chaudhary, whose party is in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party said “It is a sunny day in Bijnor, but the BJP’s ‘mausam is bad”.

Chaudhary also posted photographs, a screenshot of a news bulletin showing the PM’s trip has been cancelled and a screenshot of a weather forecast showing a sunny day in Bijnor, on social media. The PM, who apologised to the people of Bijnor for not being able to campaign in person, said his helicopter couldn’t take off due to bad weather.

Chaudhary, who has been trying to re-build his base among Jats/farmers in what was once a stronghold of his party, said in Meerut: “The BJP had earlier promised better electricity and development in Bijnor. If the Prime Minister had visited them today, the people would have asked questions. So suddenly BJP’s weather turned bad”.

From the BJP’s side, union minister Smriti Irani slammed Akhilesh Yadav, wondering why he was seeking the support of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had “insulted” the people of UP on their traditions, culture and food habits. Speaking in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Jewar, she claimed Yadav’s reach out to Banerjee was an indication that he is “not getting people's support on his own strength”.

“I want to ask Akhileshji, what has happened now that you want support from those who had forgotten the glorious past of this state and openly insult the residents of the state…what compulsion do you have?” she was quoted as saying

Banerjee, who will campaign for Akhilesh Yadav in UP, has counselled the Congress to support him, claiming that they would not get anything and rather cut his votes. “Milega kuchh nahin toh kisi ka vote kaatne ki jaroorat nahi hai (they will not win, so why eat into someone else’s votes?)” she was quoted as saying. Banerjee also said “we tried but they didn't listen”.

“Akhilesh Yadav is putting his heart into the election. If every community, every voter is with him, then he has a chance of winning,” she said.

