UP boat tragedy: 7 bodies fished out after 2 days; death toll rises to 10

Banda/Fatehpur (UP), August 13
Bodies of seven of the 17 people who were feared drowned in a boat capsize two days ago were fished out in Fatehpur district on Saturday, police said.
With the recovery of these bodies, 10 people have been confirmed dead in the tragedy that occurred in Banda district’s Samgara village on Thursday.
Sanjay Tiwari, SHO at Kishanpur police station—jurisdiction in which the bodies were recovered—told PTI, “Seven bodies have been recovered from Yamuna river. One of those has been taken by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to Marka police station. The remaining bodies are at the police station and efforts are on to identify them. These bodies were recovered 15-20 kilometres away from the incident spot.”
The boat carrying over 30 people was sailing from Marka towards Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur when it lost balance due to strong wind causing huge waves, leading to the tragedy.
Police confirmed that 13 people swam to safety.
