UP CM Adityanath's first cabinet meeting extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Lucknow, March 26
In the first major decision of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the free ration scheme initiated during the Covid pandemic by three more months.
The programme was supposed to expire in March.
A total of 15 crore people are benefiting from the programme in the state, Adityanath said.
The programme was an important narrative in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
After swearing in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath's second consecutive government met here on Saturday morning.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...