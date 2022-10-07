UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to speed up relief work in rain-battered districts

Lucknow, October 7
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district magistrates of the regions affected by heavy rains to carry out relief work on priority.
In waterlogged areas, Adityanath instructed them to make arrangements for drainage on priority, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
He pressed for immediate relief to people affected by the rains and also directed the officials concerned to sanction ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives, the statement said.
Further, Adityanath directed the departments of revenue, panchayati raj, rural development, urban development, health, and animal husbandry among others to be actively involved in carrying out relief works, it said.
The state has recorded excess rainfall in the last couple of days.
