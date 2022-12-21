UP Congress leader booked for remark against Irani

PTI

Lucknow, December 20

The police have registered a case against Congress leader Ajay Rai for his "latka-jhatka" remark against Union Minister Smriti Irani, an official said on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Monday took a jibe at Irani, saying she only came to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoked a sharp response from the BJP.

Robertsganj SHO Balmukund Mishra said, “The case has been registered on the complaint lodged by BJP leader Pushpa Singh.”