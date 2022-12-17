UP couple sleeps with gas heater on, dies due to suffocation

Sambhal, December 17
A couple apparently died due to suffocation after leaving a gas heater on inside their room while their four-month-old child was found in an unconscious condition, police said here on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Al Salam (25) and Meshar Jahan (23), they said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said police received information about the incident on Saturday morning from Allah Baksh, Salam’s father.
When in the morning the couple did not wake up, the family opened the room and found the couple dead and their child in an unconscious state, he said.
The baby is undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.
Prima facie, it seems that the couple died due to suffocation from the gas of the heater, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.
A case will be registered on the complaint of the family members, he said.
