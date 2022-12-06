UP court junks discharge plea, MoS' son Ashish set to face trial

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 5

The stage is set for the trial of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others charged in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight persons, including four farmers, died on October 3, 2021.

A local court in Kheri today dismissed the discharge plea filed by Ashish, paving the way for the framing of charges against him.

Ashish, who was in a Mahindra Thar, one of the three SUVs that mowed down four farmers and a journalist, faces charges, including those of murder, attempt to murder, pre-planned conspiracy, rioting and possession of arms.

District and Sessions Judge Lakshmi Kant Shukla said there was no merit in the discharge application of the accused. The court said charges would be framed tomorrow. Speaking to The Tribune from Kheri, Mohammad Amaan, the advocate representing the families of the deceased farmers, said, “The long wait for the trial of the accused is finally over.”

In November this year, Ashish moved the Supreme Court against the denial of bail to him by the Allahabad High Court. But the UP Government urged the court not to grant bail in the wake of the gravity of the offence and the fact that the case was nearing trial stages.

The vehicle in which Ashish was sitting allegedly rammed into farmers protesting now-repealed farm laws. In all, eight persons were killed. On today’s development, the families of deceased farmers said it was a step forward, but not the end of the journey.

Charges to be framed today

Charges against Ashish to be framed on Tuesday. These include IPC offences under Sections 147 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) & 120 B (criminal conspiracy).