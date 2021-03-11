UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for ‘neglecting work’, posted as DG Civil Defence department

Lucknow, May 11
Uttar Pradesh police chief Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post for neglecting his work, an official statement said.
He has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, it said.
The statement added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work.
Goel, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was appointed the Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) in June last year.
