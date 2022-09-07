UP Govt opposes Kappan's bail plea, alleges PFI links

New Delhi, September 6
The UP Government has opposed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan’s bail plea in the Supreme Court, alleging that he has close links with the Popular Front of India (PFI).
“The probe has revealed that the petitioner is part of the larger conspiracy with the co-accused (including the financial launderer of the CFI, Rauf Sharif) to foment religious discord and spread terror, especially in the wake of anti-CAA protests and the Hathras incident,” the UP Government said in an affidavit filed in the top court.
