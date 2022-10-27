UP hospital in platelets row to be razed

PTI

Prayagraj, October 26

The authorities here have ordered the demolition of a private hospital where a dengue patient died after being transfused with what the family claimed was sweet lime juice and not blood platelets. Prayagraj District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said the report of the sample collected from the hospital revealed that platelets and not sweet lime juice was transfused. He, however, charged Global Hospital with laxity in the transfusion process, saying reports showed the platelets were stored in an improper way which might have led to clotting.

After a video claiming that juice was transfused went viral on social media, the district administration swung into action and the hospital was sealed on October 20 on the direction of Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. The patient, Pradeep Pandey, was shifted to another hospital, where he died. Meanwhile, the demolition notice from the Prayagraj Development Authority dated October 19 to Malti Devi, owner of Global Hospital at Jhalwa in Dhoomanganj, stated the building was unauthorised and ordered that it be vacated by October 28.