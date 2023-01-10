UP man booked for killing snake; post-mortem examination to ascertain exact cause of death

Baghpat, January 10
A man has been booked for allegedly killing a snake in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, police said on Tuesday.
An FIR was lodged on a complaint by a forest guard in connection with the incident that took place in Shabga village in Chhaprauli area.
The accused, Swaleen, is on the run, the police said. According to a police spokesman, the incident took place on Sunday night and the forest department received information about it on Monday.
A snake came out of the house of a villager, Ram Sharan, and Swaleen came there and killed it, according to villagers.
The FIR was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against Swaleen for allegedly killing the snake, Divisional Forest Officer Hemant Kumar Seth said.
Reports said that the snake was apparently crushed under a heavy object.
A post-mortem examination will ascertain the exact cause of death, Seth said.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...