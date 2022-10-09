 UP man held for killing lover, burying her body in his room : The Tribune India

UP man held for killing lover, burying her body in his room

Woman’s skeleton exhumed after almost two years

UP man held for killing lover, burying her body in his room

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Firozabad (UP), October 9

A woman’s skeleton was exhumed here in the district’s Kithaut village after almost two years, leading to the arrest of two men, including her lover who had allegedly buried her body in his room after killing her, police said here on Sunday.

Khushbu, 20, daughter of one Bikram Singh, a resident of Kithaut, had gone missing on November 20, 2020, police said.

After she was reported missing, a case was registered against Gaurav under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC.

“Police were searching for Khushbu and Gaurav for the past two years,” Circle Officer, Sirsaganj, Anivesh Kumar said.

“On Saturday, Gaurav was arrested. He told police that Khushbu had been pressuring him to marry her. So on November 21, he killed her with poison, and buried her body in the room (of his house), and put things over it. After this, he fled with his family,” Kumar said.

“A case of murder (section 302 of IPC) has been registered against Gaurav and his father Munnalal, and they have been sent to jail,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor takes exception to CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from reception held for President Murmu, AAP hits back

3
Trending

Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

4
Nation

Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express train suffers jammed wheels, 'flat tyre'; Shatabdi sent for passengers

5
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

6
Business

'Shocked to hear...', Maiden Pharma breaks silence on cough syrup deaths in Gambia

7
Punjab

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

8
J & K

Former Governor Satya Pal Malik examined by CBI in corruption cases registered in J-K after his allegations

9
Nation

Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases

10
J & K

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

EC has barred Shiv Sena factions from using party name, symb...

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

Jesus Salgado was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2007 an...

‘Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar’: Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims’ families came with a rider

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu at PEC Chandigarh

Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu at PEC Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low, more rain likely today

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Child labour: No FIR yet against potato farm owner

Kapurthala cops tighten noose on peddlers; 209 arrested in 3 months

Five test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Union Minister inspects road work in Phagwara

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver