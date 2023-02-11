UP now key state in India’s growth story: Modi at investors’ summit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

PM Narendra Modi on Friday said UP, once known as “BIMARU” state, has been able to establish a new identity during past six years. Now, the state is known for good governance, better law and order situation, peace and stability. .

Addressing a gathering at an investment summit organised by the Uttar Pradesh Government in Lucknow, he said despite the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, India had emerged as the fastest growing economy in the world. The PM said India not only showed resilience at the time of an economic crisis, but also made “a quick recovery”. He said the growing faith of Indians in themselves and the rising self-confidence played a key role in overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

He said soon UP would be known as the only state with five international airports. “A freight corridor will connect the state directly with ports in Maharashtra and Gujarat,” he said. “Today UP has become a source of hope and inspiration,” the PM, who is himself an MP from the Varanasi constituency, said.

Claiming that India has become a bright spot on the global stage, he said UP had emerged as one of key states driving India’s growth.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and leading Indian industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and N Chandrasekaran (Chairman of the Tata Sons) were among those who addressed the gathering.

Rajnath called for more investment in Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) in UP and Tamil Nadu to achieve ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. He said UP today possessed all essentials — from a good law and order, environment for investors, infrastructure development to quality education, health and nutrition — required to set up an industry in the state.