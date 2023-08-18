UP panchayat asks girl to hit boy with slippers for leaking recordings of their talks

IANS

Hapur, August 18

A village panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district ordered a girl to hit a boy with her slippers in public for circulating the video of their chat.

The accused had recorded his conversation with a girl and then allegedly circulated it on social media.

A video of the ‘punishment' has gone viral on social media in which the girl is seen hitting the boy with her slippers.

A villager can even be heard instructing the boy not to hide his face and also tears his shirt.

Villagers are heard directing the accused to tender an apology to the girl.

Abhishek Sinha, circle officer, Garhmukteshwar area, said that the girl had lodged a complaint in Bahadurgarh police station on August 13 against the man.

He said that the girl and the boy were in a relationship. When the family came to know about the video circulating on social media, the girl lodged a complaint.

“A case has been lodged on the complaint of the girl and investigation is underway,” said Abhishek Sinha, circle officer, Garhmukteshwar area, in Hapur district. Sinha said,

“We cannot authenticate the video in which the girl is seen hitting him."

Meanwhile, netizens have opposed the decree and questioned the need of convening a panchayat when a case had already been lodged.

