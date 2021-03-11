UP Police seizes house of man facing criminal charges in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 8
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday seized a three-storey house worth Rs 4 crore of a man, who is named in over two dozen criminal cases, including murder and kidnapping, officials here said.
Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jiva also faces charges under the Gangster Act, they said. The three-storey house in 131 square metres was built with illegally acquired money, the officials said. It was seized under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act, 1986.
The house also had commercial spaces, police said, adding that the cost of the house is estimated to be around Rs 4 crore.
Jiva has been involved in serious criminal incidents since 1995. Over two dozen cases are registered against him under sections pertaining to murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, among others, police said.
