UP Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters

Bijnor, October 1
The police in Nahtaur here have served a notice to 60 people seeking Rs 57 lakh in damages caused during the anti-CAA/NRC protests, officials said on Saturday.
Nahtaur police station SHO Pankaj Tomar said the mob allegedly damaged government property and set a police jeep on fire during the protests on December 20, 2019.
He added that the mob also allegedly attacked the police, who had to fire in self-defence in which two youths — Anas and Salman — were killed. “The police have served notice to 60 accused persons to pay Rs 57 lakh in damages,” he said.
