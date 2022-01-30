UP polls: SP's red caps painted in blood of 'karsevaks', says Adityanath

Attacking SP in poll-bound UP, BJP leaders have been repeatedly targeting party’s red cap

UP polls: SP's red caps painted in blood of 'karsevaks', says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath- File photo

PTI

Lucknow, January 30

The Samajwadi Party’s red caps are painted in the blood of victims of Muzaffarnagar riots and ‘karsewaks’ shot dead in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

Attacking the SP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath, have been repeatedly targeting the party’s red cap.

“The red cap of the Samajwadi Party is painted in the blood of victims of Muzaffarnagar riots and karsewaks who were shot in Ayodhya,” Adityanath said while speaking at an event organised by a channel on Saturday evening.

Addressing a rally in Gorakhpur in December last year, Modi had targeted the SP, saying those in red caps were a “red alert” and “sign of danger” for the state, while Adityanath had in February last year, said every child sees those wearing red caps as “goons”.

The chief minister said his government has been working to protect the masses and instill a sense of safety among them while ensuring that “criminals feel scared” and surrender before police with folded hands.

Accusing the previous SP government of neglecting the poor people of the state, the chief minister alleged that the Akhilesh Yadav-led government worked only for a few friends involved in perfume business.

“They can deny (allegations) but can’t change what is true,” he said.

“They (SP) never considered Uttar Pradesh and its people as their own. Their views are family-centric and Pakistan-centric. Before 2017, riots used to occur every third day in the state and girls use to fear for their safety. This has changed under the BJP rule,” Adityanath said.

Claiming that his government has provided a new identity to Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Now businessmen and people are not forced to migrate from the state. Businessmen are now returning to the state and contributing to its development.” Reacting to accusations that the BJP government has targeted the people of a particular religion and why over 80 cases were lodged against SP leader Azam Khan, Adityanath said, “Our government has not lodged any politically motivated FIR against anyone.” “The cases against Azam Khan are a result of his wrongdoings. If anyone tries to encroach land belonging to the poor and build an institution there, then action will be taken against that person,” he said “Our government has provided benefits to people from every caste and background. In SP, BSP and Congress governments, the leaders use to build their house first. This has changed in our government. We have worked to provide a house to every family in the state,” he said.

On sugarcane farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, the CM said, “The Samajwadi Party sold several sugar mills at throwaway prices. Our government has not only ensured smooth functioning of sugar mills but have also established new ones. The SP lacks vision for the development of the state.” He said the “double engine” government has taken the state to new heights of development in the last five years.

The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

“The work done by us has given recognition to the state not only in the country but across the world,” he added.

#AkhileshYadav #RedCap #SP #YogiAdityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

9
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

10
Nation

Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

JeM’s top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

JeM's top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi