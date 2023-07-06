Up to Rs 250 cr fine: Cabinet clears data safety Bill draft

New Delhi, July 5
The Union Cabinet, at its meeting here today, approved the draft of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, for tabling it in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, official sources said.
The Bill proposes to levy a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation of norms, the sources said. The monsoon session will be held from July 20 to August 11.
According to the sources, the Bill includes almost all the provisions of the last draft that was issued by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for consultation.
They also said government entities had not been granted blanket exemption under the proposed law.
“In case of disputes, Data Protection Board will decide. Citizens will have the right to claim compensation by approaching the civil court. There are a lot of things that will evolve gradually,” another source said, adding that individuals would have the right to seek details about their data collection, storage and processing once the law came into effect.
