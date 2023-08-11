UP woman asked to repay Rs 11 lakh loan she never took, FIR logged

IANS

Lucknow, August 11

A fraudster, allegedly in connivance with bank officials, got a personal loan of over Rs 11 lakh sanctioned using the bank details of a woman customer at Mahanagar in the state capital.

An FIR of fraud was registered on Thursday.

Rinki Ojha had a bank account at the JB Road branch of a government bank.

Last week, she received a call from the bank notifying her that she had failed to deposit the instalment of her personal loan of Rs 11.18 lakh.

“She told the caller from the bank that she had neither applied nor was granted any loan from the bank and that financially too, she was ineligible to secure a loan of Rs 11 lakh,” said the police.

She met the bank manager at the branch. “I had a verbal spat with the bank manager and other staff. None of them was ready to hear me out. I am unemployed and live in a small house and was shocked how a loan was disbursed in my name using my bank details,” she said.

“I came to know that the loan was granted and money was transferred in my bank account on August 9, 2022. Rs 9.5 lakh was transferred to a different bank account the same day and the rest on August 10. The remaining sum was transferred to different bank accounts till March 2023. Surprisingly, I did not get any sms/email or any information about the transactions through my bank account, though it is linked with my mobile number,” she said.

She said she was told by a bank staff that the transaction list had the name of Arpit Saxena.

“Arpit was involved in several cases of fraud in which he got money sanctioned to the accounts of bank customers and withdrew money in connivance with bank officials,” she said.

Ojha said other victims of Arpit's fraud came to know of the crime only after they received a phone call from the bank about default in payment of EMI.

Mahanagar SHO Prashant Mishra said they were working on the case.