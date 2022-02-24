UP’s development gives impetus to country’s progress: PM in Barabanki

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

Noting that development of Uttar Pradesh (UP) gives impetus to the development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, “Dynasts want poor to be always at their feet and keep revolving around them. The BJP cares for them.”

Addressing a rally at Barabanki in UP for the fifth phase of polling in the state, Modi said, “The dynasts always bothered for their ‘vote bank’, but shut their eyes on the mountain-like problems faced by the Muslim women due to triple talaq practice.”

Hitting out at the SP and Congress, the PM said, “The dynasts want poor to be always at their feet and keep revolving around them, whereas the BJP cares for them.”

He said, “Had they have even a little empathy for the poor, they would not have given freedom to goons, who molested our daughters. Today goons know that if they cross boundaries, strict action will be taken.”

“Increasing the safety and dignity of daughters has always been the priority of the double-engine government”, the PM said, highlighting the large-scale recruitment of women in UP Police.

Do we need such govt: Tikait slams BJP

Noida: “Do we need such a government,” farmer leader Rakesh Tikait wondered on Wednesday as he slammed the BJP government, accusing it of not meeting farmers after 13 months of their protest in Delhi.

