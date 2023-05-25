Urdu poet Munawwar Rana hospitalised, put on ventilator support

PTI

Lucknow, May 25

Acclaimed poet Munawwar Rana has been admitted to a hospital here and is on ventilator support, his family said on Thursday.

The 70-year-old Rana has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital here after his health deteriorated following a surgery to remove gall bladder stones, his daughter Sumaiya Rana told PTI.

The poet was also suffering from throat cancer and is undergoing dialysis.

Sumaiya Rana said her father had undergone a gall bladder operation at the hospital on Tuesday last.

When he was brought to the hospital for dialysis, it was found that his gall bladder was damaged due to stones. He was operated upon but since then his health has been deteriorating, she said.

A native of Rae Bareli district, Rana was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014.

Rana, a prominent name in 'mushaira' circles, is one of India's most popular and admired poets who writes both in Hindi and Urdu. One of his most famous poems is 'Maa' in which he used the genre of 'ghazal' to extol the virtues of a mother.