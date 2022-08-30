Urge due space for anti-government voices in Rajya Sabha: Kharge to Vice President Dhankar

New Delhi, August 30
Congress veteran and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and sought due space for anti-government voices in the upper house.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge also called on President Droupadi Murmu.
After meeting Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankar at the latter’s residence, Kharge said, “Met the honorable VP at his residence. Wished him the best for his tenure and urged upon him to ensure a smooth and democratic functioning of the Upper House where all voices are heard and all views, especially the ones critiquing the government, are given due space.”
