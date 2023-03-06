 Urination incident on American Airlines flight: Delhi Police to record witness statements : The Tribune India

Urination incident on American Airlines flight: Delhi Police to record witness statements

Male victim was reportedly not keen on reporting the matter to the police after the student apologised to him as it might put his career in jeopardy

Photo for representation. — iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 6

Delhi Police will record statements of witnesses, including passengers and crew members, on the American Airlines flight on which an inebriated Indian student allegedly urinated while asleep in his seat and soiled a male co-passenger, officials said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred on flight AA292 from New York, which landed at Delhi airport at 9.50 pm on Saturday.

Based on a complaint from the airline, a case was registered and, as part of their ongoing investigation, investigators will record statements of the witnesses, including the passengers and the crew members, on the flight, a senior Delhi Police official said.

The airline also submitted a complaint to Delhi Police, addressing the T-3, IGI Airport, SHO.

“....Upon aircraft arrival, purser informed that passenger was heavily intoxicated, was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on (the other) passenger...,” the complaint stated.

The airline mentioned that it had cancelled the student’s return ticket and barred him from future travel on its flights.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline had said that the flight was “met by local enforcement upon arrival in Delhi due to a disruptive customer” but did not provide specific details about the incident.

Delhi airport DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla had said a complaint of urination on a co-passenger was received from American Airlines against one person, who is a student in the US. The accused is a resident of Defence Colony in the national capital.

“We have registered a case under sections 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 22 and 23 of the Civil Aviation Act. The accused joined the probe along with his father. He was released after interrogation. He has not been arrested in the case yet as further investigation in the matter is still underway,” he said.

The male victim was not keen on reporting the matter to the police after the student apologised to him as it might put his career in jeopardy, according to a source.

However, the airline took the matter seriously and reported it to the Air Traffic Control at the airport.

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

