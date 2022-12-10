US blacklists six Pakistani firms over N-activities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Six Pakistani companies are among dozens blacklisted by the US for supporting Pakistan’s nuclear activities, Russia’s defence industrial base or for supplying an Iranian electronics company. The Pakistani firms have been sanctioned after these were “found to supply or attempt to supply items...to Pakistan’s unsafeguarded nuclear activities and ballistic missile programme,” said the US Commerce Department.

In nuclear parlance, a safeguarded facility is out of the purview of IAEA cameras and is used for making nuclear bombs, which Pakistan is not allowed to do. The other sanctioned companies are based in Latvia, Russia, Singapore and Switzerland.

