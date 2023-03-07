US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

Besides Australian PM Anthony Albanese, India will host another high-profile visitor during Holi.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will travel to New Delhi to meet with public and private sector leaders and participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum.

“This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi,” said Raimondo.

The Secretary will convey the importance that the Biden Administration places on the US-India relations and emphasise the significant opportunity to deepen commercial ties between the two countries, said a US government statement.

This trip comes on the heels of last month’s special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework held here.

During the visit, the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10, to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The US-India CEO Forum was soft-launched by Raimondo and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in November 2022. During their meeting, they identified key priorities as increasing supply chain resilience; enhancing energy security and reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions; advancing inclusive digital trade; and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for small businesses.

Raimondo will return to Washington on Saturday.