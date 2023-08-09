US Congressional team to witness Independence Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 8

Led by co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, eight members of the federal and state representatives will lead a delegation to India and attend PM Narendra Modi’s address from the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Besides, US Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz will explore various facets of Indian society, meeting with leaders from business, technology, government and the Bollywood in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi, said posts from the Congress members.

