 US court detains Indo-Canadian over charges of Bitcoin laundering worth over USD 24 million : The Tribune India

US court detains Indo-Canadian over charges of Bitcoin laundering worth over USD 24 million

As part of his plea agreement, Firoz Patel was required to disclose all known assets to the US government

US court detains Indo-Canadian over charges of Bitcoin laundering worth over USD 24 million

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Washington, June 1

A 48-year-old Indo-Canadian entrepreneur has been detained by a district court in the US following his indictment on charges of laundering Bitcoin valued over USD 24 million at the time of the transaction, the Department of Justice said.

The two-count indictment, unsealed on May 17 charged Firoz Patel, the former operator of Payza.com, with money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

US District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ordered Patel be detained pending trial, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Previously, Firoz, his brother, Ferhan, 42, and their company, MH Pillars, doing business as Payza, were prosecuted in the US District Court of Columbia for operating an Internet-based unlicensed money service business that processed more than USD 250 million in transactions, it said.

Through Payza.com, the defendants ran a money-transmitting business that operated without the necessary state licenses and knowingly transmitted funds that were derived from illegal activity.

The brothers who founded and operated Payza.com, AlertPay.com and Egopay.com, each pled guilty to conspiracy to commit crimes against the US by operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business and by laundering monetary instruments.

As part of his plea agreement, Firoz Patel was required to disclose all known assets to the US government.

The court had also entered a forfeiture judgment for “any property, real or personal, involved in” the offence to which Firoz had pled guilty. On November 10, 2020, Firoz was sentenced to 36 months in prison and was given a reporting date.

According to the court documents, between his sentencing and reporting dates, Patel transferred 450 BTC valued at USD 24,020,699.83, traceable to Payza.com, to an account at a virtual currency exchange in the UK.

The 450 Bitcoin would have been subject to forfeiture in Patel’s previous criminal case. The virtual currency exchange account was opened using the name and date of birth of Patel’s father but with an email address and phone number controlled by Firoz Patel.

The investigation revealed that the additional information required by the virtual currency exchange about the account and the large deposit received a response in the name of an employee of a company in India affiliated with Payza.

After which, the account containing the 450 Bitcoin was frozen.

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

POCSO, sexual harassment norms violated for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

2
Punjab

Cash worth Rs 42 lakh of Rs 2,000 denomination seized from scooter-borne duo in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

3
Punjab

Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

5
Haryana

Gurugram MC gets HC rap over 17,000 stray dogs

6
Trending

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares picture of classy train coach asking people to take a guess, drops ‘Jack and Jill’ hint

7
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 cr from IPL player, claims Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Punjab

Vigilance books Punjab Police AIG Ashish Kapoor in DA case

9
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

10
Nation

Delhi murder: Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Top News

Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah

Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah

Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann refuses to accept Centre’s Z plus security cover for Punjab and Delhi

Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas

Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...

IAF trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka

Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force sta...

Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed

Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed

BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait said final decision on issue of ...

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

From June 1, no postal challans for traffic violations caugh...


Cities

View All

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Drugs network busted, 4 nabbed in border belt

Centralised Admission Portal: Amid protests by teachers, GNDU conducts exams

Lawyers-students' clash: Show leniency towards 3 youths, say family members

World No-Tobacco Day: Need to protect social and physical health

School named after Olympian awaits astroturf for 5 years

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

Now, traffic violators in Chandigarh get challans through SMS

Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University possible: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Health Secy flags steep markup on three drugs, writes to Centre

Proposal for Indian Air Force Heritage Centre’s Ph 3 in 10 days

Delhi records coolest May in 36 years due to excess rainfall

Delhi records coolest May in 36 years due to excess rain

Shahbad Dairy murder: Court extends custodial interrogation of accused for 3 days

Delhi High Court refuses to stay investigation against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife in ‘fraud case’

Delhi murder: Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR

Delhi moves Supreme Court against NGT order for LG-led panel on waste regulation

Op Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

Operation Clean: In rural areas, no drugs found

2 peddlers nabbed; heroin, intoxicating tablets seized in city

WB man held with illegal pistol

Tragedies put a spanner in foreign dreams

In Nawanshahr, houses of 18 peddlers searched

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Police raid places of 188 smugglers under ‘Op Clean’

Ahead of monsoon, broken roads cry for attention in Ludhiana

Cop among two booked for duping man of Rs 5 lakh

100 encroachments removed from green belt in Sherpur area

PSPCL lineman, SDO nabbed for taking bribe

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across district

PDA demolishes 4 illegal colonies across Patiala district

Patiala: Students suffer as teachers boycott varsity exam duties

Model School observes World No Tobacco Day

YPS-Patiala to host All-India IPSC Squash tourney

PPS girls shine in athletics, bag 21 medals